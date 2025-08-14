Trump’s DC takeover begins

National Guard troops arrive

The new picture of law enforcement in the US capital began taking shape Tuesday as some of the 800 National Guard members deployed by the Trump administration began arriving.

The city's police and federal officials, projecting cooperation, took the first steps in an uneasy partnership to reduce crime in what President Donald Trump called — without substantiation — a lawless city.

The influx came the morning after the Republican president announced he would be activating the guard members and taking over the District's police department, something the law allows him to do temporarily. He cited a crime emergency — but referred to the same crime that city officials stress is already falling noticeably.

By Tuesday evening, the administration said that National Guard members were on the streets, reports AP.

The Army said there were no specifics on the locations they will be patrolling, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason.

Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged to work alongside the federal officials Trump has tasked with overseeing the city's law enforcement, while insisting the police chief remained in charge of the department and its officers.

"How we got here or what we think about the circumstances — right now we have more police, and we want to make sure we use them," she told reporters.

The tone was a shift from the day before, when Bowser said Trump's plan to take over the Metropolitan Police Department and call in the National Guard was not a productive step and argued his perceived state of emergency simply doesn't match the declining crime numbers.

Still, the law gives the federal government more sway over the capital city than in US states, and Bowser said her administration's ability to push back is limited.