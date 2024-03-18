Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not elected

Donald Trump told a rally in Ohio on Saturday that November's presidential election will be the "most important date" in US history, painting his campaign for the White House as a turning point for the country. Days after securing his position as the presumptive Republican nominee, the former president also warned of a "bloodbath" if he is not elected -- though it was not clear what he was referring to, with the remark coming in the middle of comments about threats to the US auto industry. "The date -- remember this, November 5 -- I believe it's going to be the most important date in the history of our country," the 77-year-old told rally-goers in Vandalia, Ohio, repeating well-worn criticisms that his rival, President Joe Biden, is the "worst" president. Criticizing what he said were Chinese plans to build cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, he stated: "We're going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected." "Now if I don't get elected it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole -- that's going to be the least of it, it's going to be a bloodbath for the country. That'll be the least of it." As Trump's comment gained traction on social media, Biden's campaign released a statement calling the Republican a "loser" at the ballot box in 2020 who then "doubles down on his threats of political violence."