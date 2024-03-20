USA
AFP, New York
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

USA
NY CIVIL CASE

Trump unable to post $464m bond

AFP, New York
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Donald Trump faced having assets seized in a humiliating blow to his carefully cultivated image as a self-made tycoon as his lawyers acknowledged Monday he doesn't have the cash to appeal a $464 million fine for fraudulently inflating his wealth.

Trump -- the Republican candidate for November's US presidential election -- intends to challenge the judgment imposed by a New York civil court in February, which would force an automatic stay of enforcement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But first he must put the money into an account managed by the appeals court or post a bond in the full amount, and 30 insurance underwriters have rejected his pleas for assistance, his lawyers said in a new filing.

"We will fight and defeat this Hoax," Trump said in a statement Monday night.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি সেক্টরেও বাড়তি সক্ষমতা, বাড়বে ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জ

বাংলাদেশের এই দশকের শেষ নাগাদ এলএনজিকে গ্যাসে রূপান্তর করার সক্ষমতা চাহিদার তুলনায় বেড়ে যাবে। বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রের বাড়তি সক্ষমতার মতোই উদ্বৃত্ত এই সক্ষমতা গলার ফাঁস হয়ে উঠতে পারে বলে জানিয়েছে...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

তৃতীয়-চতুর্থ শ্রেণির কর্মচারী নিয়োগ যাচ্ছে পিএসসির অধীনে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification