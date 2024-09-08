Trump sentencing delayed until after election

A New York judge on Friday delayed former US President Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money criminal case until after the Nov 5 election, writing that he wants to avoid the unwarranted perception of a political motive.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, had previously been scheduled to be sentenced on Sept 18. His lawyers in August asked Justice Juan Merchan to push back his sentencing date until after the vote, citing "naked election-interference objectives." Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against Trump, is a Democrat.

Merchan said on Friday he now planned to sentence Trump on Nov 26, unless the case is dismissed before then.

"The imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance - however unwarranted - that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate," the judge wrote. "The Court is a fair, impartial and apolitical institution."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he appreciated that Merchan noted the sentencing would only take place if the judge denies a pending motion by his lawyers to toss out the jury's verdict.

"This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country," Trump wrote.

In the first-ever criminal trial of a former or current US president, Trump was convicted on May 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up his then-lawyer's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denies the encounter and has vowed to appeal the verdict once he is sentenced.