USA
Reuters, Des Moines
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

USA
REPUBLICAN RACE

Trump seeks knockout punch

Reuters, Des Moines
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:05 AM

Donald Trump is the overwhelming favourite to push past his rivals and stake an early claim to the Republican presidential nomination when Iowans brave bone-chilling temperatures yesterday to cast the first votes in the 2024 campaign. The former president's dominant position has turned Iowa's first-in-the-nation contest into a race for second place, as both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are aiming for a clear runner-up finish to emerge as the chief alternative to Trump.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতি জনসমর্থন রয়েছে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের বিপুল জনসমর্থনের প্রমাণ ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও আওয়ামী লীগ সভাপতি শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, তার দলের প্রতি জনগণের আস্থা ও বিশ্বাস থাকায় ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচনে বিপুল জনসমর্থন পেয়েছেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গ্যাসের সংকট তীব্র: জ্বলছে না বাসাবাড়ির চুলা, উৎপাদন ব্যাহত কারখানায়

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification