Trump says Olympic opening ceremony was 'a disgrace'

Donald Trump on Monday called the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris a "disgrace," after its creators came under fire for what some said was a show gone too far.

"I'm very open-minded but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump told Fox News.

His comments followed condemnation from Catholic groups and French bishops of a ceremony scene involving dancers, drag queens and a DJ in poses that appeared to recall depictions of the Last Supper, although creators have said it was not meant to represent the religious setting.

The sequence drew international criticism from Christian groups and far-right politicians on social media.

When asked by host Laura Ingraham what he would do if he's reelected president in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Trump replied: "We won't be having a 'Last Supper' as portrayed the way they portrayed it last night."

Thomas Jolly, the director of the opening ceremony, later responded to criticism by saying he intended for the production to "reconcile" and "repair."