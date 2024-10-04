Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ to overturn 2020 polls

Says special counsel in a court filing

Donald Trump launched a "private criminal effort" to subvert the 2020 US election and should not be shielded by presidential immunity, Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a court filing unsealed on Wednesday.

Smith, in a 165-page motion arguing for the historic case against Trump to move forward, also provided new evidence of the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, 78, the Republican candidate in November's White House election, had been scheduled to go on trial in March but the case was frozen while his lawyers argued that a former president should be immune from criminal prosecution.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office, but can be pursued for unofficial acts. Smith, in the filing unsealed by District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is hearing the case, said Trump should not escape prosecution because "at its core, the defendant's scheme was a private criminal effort."