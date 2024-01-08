Trump rallies supporters in Iowa

Donald Trump hit the campaign trail Saturday in the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating state of Iowa, vowing to win "for the third time" as Americans marked the anniversary of the deadly assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Many watched in horror three years ago on January 6, 2021, as rioters -- egged on by the ex-president and fueled by his false claims of voter fraud -- stormed the seat of US democracy in a bid to halt the transfer of power. In a rambling, two-hour speech Saturday to supporters in Newton, Iowa, Trump did not delve into the events of that day, but described those jailed over their roles in the assault as "hostages." He has said that if elected, he will pardon many. Trump mocked President Joe Biden, his putative rival in November's election.