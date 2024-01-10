Trump presses immunity claim

Says he could prosecute Biden if re-elected

Donald Trump warned yesterday that he could prosecute Joe Biden if he returns to the White House, as Washington appeals court judges expressed skepticism at the former US president's claims that he is immune from criminal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election. The Republican's lawyers were trying yesterday to convince the three judges that a federal criminal case charging Trump with election subversion should be dismissed before it goes to trial in March. With the Republican state-by-state presidential nominating contest due to kick off next week, Trump is using the hearing as an opportunity to claim he is the victim of political persecution. The US Justice Department has long held that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted for actions they take in office, and Trump says that should apply to former presidents as well. If the case is allowed to go forward, Trump said, he could prosecute Democrat Biden if he wins the November presidential election. "If I don't get immunity then crooked Joe Biden doesn't get immunity," Trump said in a video posted on social media. "Joe would be ripe for indictment," he added.