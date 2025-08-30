Trump moves to block $5b in foreign aid

Says White House

US President Donald Trump has moved to block $5 billion of congressionally-approved foreign aid, the White House said yesterday -- raising the likelihood of a federal shutdown as Democrats oppose the policy.

The cuts "affect programs of the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development," Trump wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, Trump's administration asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in its efforts to withhold billions of dollars from foreign aid organisations and lift an injunction that is forcing it to keep making payments.

The US Department of Justice in an emergency filing with the 6-3 conservative majority court noted that a 2-1 panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit earlier this month ruled the injunction should be overturned.