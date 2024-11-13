Trump likely to pick China hawks for top posts

Rubio tapped as his secy of state, Waltz as security adviser

US President-elect Donald Trump is likely to pick Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Congressman Michael Waltz as his National Security Advisor (NSA) .

Both Rubio and Waltz have notably hawkish views on China, which they see as a threat and challenge to US economic and military might.

The two would be appointees, both from Florida, are key architects of Trump's "America First" foreign policy, with the incoming president having promised to end the wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, and avoid any more US military entanglements.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon has vowed his second stint in power will result in a radical shake-up of the federal government.

Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election with overwhelming majority.

Trump announced immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar" on Monday, tasking him with fulfilling his key domestic promise of mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

US media also reported that Stephen Miller, the author of Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" immigration policy during his first term, was set to be his deputy chief of staff with a broad portfolio.

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a hardline defender of Israel, got the nod for UN ambassador, Trump's transition team said in a statement.

In a further announcement, Trump's team said Lee Zeldin, an early political ally, would be proposed as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief with a mandate to slash climate and pollution regulations that are considered red tape by businesses.

Top nominations, including for Stefanik, Zeldin as well as the secretary of state, would need approval by the Senate, but Trump is hoping to bypass oversight from the upper chamber by making appointments while it is in recess.

He has turned the issue into a loyalty test, insisting Saturday that any Republican seeking to be the leader of the Senate "must agree" to recess appointments.

The three senators jockeying for the post immediately issued statements saying they supported the move, or were at least open to the idea.