USA
Reuters, Detroit
Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:28 AM

Most Viewed

USA

Trump, Harris to debate on ABC Sept 10

Reuters, Detroit
Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:28 AM

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will debate on September 10 on ABC, setting up the first face-to-face match-up between the rivals in what polls show is a close race.

In a news conference, Trump said he wanted additional debates on September 4 and September 25 that would air on Fox and NBC. Harris said in a post on X that she was looking forward to the September 10 debate after Trump "finally committed."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She told reporters after a campaign stop that she was open to discussing more debates, but a campaign official reiterated their position that a Sept 4 Fox debate is off the table.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের প্রথমদিন, অগ্রাধিকার আলোচনায় ৯ বিষয়

আন্দোলনে ‘গণহত্যার’ বিচার সংক্রান্ত প্রশ্নের জবাবে রিজওয়ানা হাসান বলেন, ‘এই হত্যার বিচার অবশ্যই স্বচ্ছভাবে করব, এমনভাবে বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে যেন ভবিষ্যতে এ ধরনের ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তি না হয়।’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে ৩৬১ থানার কার্যক্রম চালু

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification