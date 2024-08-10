Trump, Harris to debate on ABC Sept 10

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will debate on September 10 on ABC, setting up the first face-to-face match-up between the rivals in what polls show is a close race.

In a news conference, Trump said he wanted additional debates on September 4 and September 25 that would air on Fox and NBC. Harris said in a post on X that she was looking forward to the September 10 debate after Trump "finally committed."

She told reporters after a campaign stop that she was open to discussing more debates, but a campaign official reiterated their position that a Sept 4 Fox debate is off the table.