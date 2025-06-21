USA
Trump ‘Golden Dome’ plan expensive, tricky: experts

Say experts
President Donald Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" defence system is a plan that will face mammoth technical and financial hurdles, and could increase global insecurity, experts say.

Trump announced plans for the space-based system last month, saying it would eventually cost around $175 billion and would be operational by the end of his term in 2029.

The planned defence shield's name is a nod to Israel's Iron Dome that has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets since 2011. But the US defence system would intercept much bigger intercontinental threats.

The plan comes after a study pointed to advances by China, Russia. Beijing is closing the gap with Washington when it comes to ballistic and hypersonic missile technology.

