flood of abuse

Trump gag order reimposed

An appeals court on Thursday reimposed a limited gag order on former president Donald Trump intended to protect court staff at his New York civil fraud trial after a flood of online abuse.

Judge Arthur Engoron had slapped gag order on Trump on October 3 after he insulted judge's principal law clerk in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's attorneys appealed the order claiming it violated his right to free speech and it had been suspended pending a hearing.

The appeals court panel on Thursday rejected Trump's appeal and reimposed the speech restrictions. "On a daily basis, the judge and his staff are being inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemail messages, and emails," according to a document.

