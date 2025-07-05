Trump extends his political power

As US President Donald Trump worked to pass his signature spending bill, he blended charm and threats, bestowed gifts and bellowed frustration to bend Congress to his will.

In the end, after days of intense behind-the-scenes pressure from the White House, Congress proved no match for a president at the peak of his power.

Trump secured the biggest legislative victory of his second term in office on Thursday when the House of Representatives passed his sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, sending it to the Republican president for his signature by his dictated deadline of yesterday's Independence Day holiday.

The measure will give Trump billions of dollars and new legal avenues to press forward with his domestic agenda, ramping up migrant deportations and cutting taxes while rolling back health benefits and food assistance.

One-by-one, major US institutions from the Supreme Court, law firms, universities, media outlets and beyond have given way for Trump to push the bounds of presidential authority in his first five months in office. With its narrow passage of Trump's self-styled "big, beautiful bill," Congress, too, delivered the president a victory that will further extend his power.

"There's no question that it's a capstone to what has been a very strong last few weeks for President Trump," said Lanhee Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution, a think tank, and a former adviser to Republicans Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio.

In acceding to Trump's wishes, Republican lawmakers pushed past their non-partisan budget office and Senate parliamentarian, mega-donor Elon Musk, bond market fears about US debt and their personal doubts about whether the bill's benefit cuts could shorten their constituents' lives or their own political futures.

Nonpartisan forecasters say the legislation will add $3.4 trillion to the nation's $36.2 trillion in debt, a prediction many Republicans contend overlooks future economic growth from business tax cuts.

The bill isn't popular with many Americans: 49 percent oppose the legislation, while only 29 percent favour it, according to recent polling by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. Pew said majorities expressed concern that the legislation would raise the budget deficit and hurt lower-income people while benefiting the wealthy.

The White House disputed the polling data, insisting that internal polls across the country had found great support for many specific provisions of the law.