Trump closes in on Republican nomination

Donald Trump cruised to victory in New Hampshire's Republican presidential contest on Tuesday, marching closer to a November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden even as his sole remaining rival for the nomination, Nikki Haley, vowed to soldier on. "This race is far from over," Haley, a former UN ambassador, told supporters at a post-election party in Concord, challenging Trump to debate her. "I'm a fighter. And I'm scrappy. And now we're the last one standing next to Donald Trump." At his own party in Nashua, Trump, 77, opened his speech by mocking Haley, 52, calling her an "imposter" and saying: "She's doing, like, a speech like she won. She didn't win. She lost ... She had a very bad night." The former president's remarks followed a series of angry posts on his Truth Social app, denouncing her as "DELUSIONAL." The next competitive contest is scheduled for February 24 in South Carolina.