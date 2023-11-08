Trump clashes with judge

USA
AFP, New York
Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:00 AM

A combative Donald Trump took the stand on Monday in the New York civil fraud case threatening his real estate empire, clashing repeatedly with the judge and denouncing the trial as a "disgrace." Trump had a number of heated exchanges with Judge Arthur Engoron and lawyers for the New York attorney general's office during his daylong appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, prompting the judge to tell him at one point to "please, just answer the questions, no speeches." "This is not a political rally," the New York Supreme Court justice told the 2024 Republican presidential nomination front-runner. Trump accused the judge of being "very hostile" and denounced New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him, as a "political hack." "I think this case is a disgrace," he said. "It's election interference." At one point, a visibly angry Engoron told Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, to "control your client." Engoron slapped Trump with USD 15,000 in fines earlier in the trial for violating a partial gag order imposed after he insulted the judge's law clerk on social media.

