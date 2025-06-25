Trump casts doubt on Nato mutual defence clause

President Donald Trump yesterday cast doubt over the United States' commitment to defending its Nato partners, suggesting there were "numerous" definitions to the cornerstone of the alliance's mutual defence clause.

Trump was speaking to reporters en route to a Nato summit in the Netherlands, a two-day gathering which is intended to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Nato is united, despite Trump's past criticism, and determined to expand and upgrade its defences to deter any attack from Moscow.

However, pressed by reporters on Air Force One over whether he remained committed to mutual defence among allies as set out by Nato's Article 5, Trump responded:

"I'm committed to saving lives. I'm committed to life and safety. And I'm going to give you an exact definition when I get there."

Trump also posted a screenshot of a message from Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulating him on his "decisive action in Iran" and getting all Nato allies to agree to spend more on defence.

"Europe is going to pay in a BIG way as they should, and it will be your win," Rutte's message read, indicating the effort he has put into keeping on the right side of Trump and ensuring the summit is a success.

Trump singled out Spain for criticism after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared Madrid did not need to meet the new spending target.

The summit and its final statement will be focused on heeding Trump's call to spend 5 percent of GDP on defence -- a significant jump from the current 2 percent goal. It is to be achieved both by spending more on military items and by including broader security-related spending in the new target.

Trump is expected to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks during the summit. Zelensky has said he wants to discuss substantial purchases of weaponry, including Patriot missile defence systems. The Ukrainian leader also wants sanctions and other ways to put pressure on Putin.

Zelensky warned European Nato members yesterday that they risked being attacked by Russia if it was not defeated in Ukraine.

"Russia is even planning new military operations on Nato territory – meaning your countries," Zelensky told a defence industry event on the sidelines of the summit, hours after Russian missiles killed at least 17 people in southeast Ukraine.

The Kremlin accused Nato of being on a path of rampant militarisation and portraying Russia as a "fiend of hell" in order to justify its big increase in defence spending.

Russia has cited its neighbour's desire to join the US-led transatlantic defence pact as one of the reasons why it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Nato was founded by 12 Western countries in 1949 to resist the threat from the communist Soviet Union., which was dissolved in 1991.