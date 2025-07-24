USA
AFP, Washington
Thu Jul 24, 2025 03:06 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:19 AM

USA
USA

Trump accuses Obama of treason

Thu Jul 24, 2025 03:06 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:19 AM
Calls for his prosecution over 2016 Russia probe
AFP, Washington
Thu Jul 24, 2025 03:06 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:19 AM

Donald Trump on Tuesday accused his predecessor Barack Obama of treason and called for his prosecution over a report alleging that officials in the Democrat's administration manipulated information on Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department related to a report published Friday that asserted the Obama officials had been part of a "treasonous conspiracy."

Gabbard claimed Obama and his team had manufactured intelligence regarding Russian election interference to "lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump."

