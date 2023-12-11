USA
AFP, Washington
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:50 AM

Tornadoes kill six in US state of Tennessee

Tornadoes tore through the US state of Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least six people dead, damaging homes and causing blackouts, authorities said.

Three people died in a suburb of Nashville, the southeastern state's capital, while photos posted by the city's Office of Emergency Management showed downed trees and collapsed homes.

"Unfortunately we can confirm there are 3 fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane," the office wrote on X.

In the city of Clarksville about 40 miles (65 kilometers) away, two adults and one child were killed by a tornado, according to a statement from the Montgomery County government.

"Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," it said.

First responders were "still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster," it added.

