USA
Reuters, Washington
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:06 AM

Most Viewed

USA
TRUMP IMMUNITY

Top US court rejects hearing request

Reuters, Washington
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:06 AM

The US Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately decide former President Donald Trump's claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, allowing a lower court to continue reviewing the issue.

The justices, rebuffing an extraordinary request by US Special Counsel Jack Smith, refused to effectively leap-frog a lower appeals court to speed up a final ruling on Trump's claim of criminal immunity ahead of his trial, due to begin in March. The court issued its decision without explanation in a brief one-page order. No justice publicly dissented. The justices could still decide to consider the issue later.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A federal appeals court in Washington has fast-tracked its consideration of the issue, and scheduled oral arguments for Jan 9.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির সকাল-সন্ধ্যা অবরোধ আজ

গত ২৮ অক্টোবরের পর থেকে এই অবরোধ দলটির দ্বাদশ দফা অবরোধ কর্মসূচি ও ২০ ডিসেম্বর সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে অসহযোগ আন্দোলন ঘোষণার পর প্রথম দফা।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত বাংলাদেশের গণতন্ত্রে বিশ্বাস করে না: রিজভী

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification