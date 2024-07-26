Time to pass torch to ‘new generation’

Says Biden in a historic Oval Office speech

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said abandoning his reelection campaign and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic candidate was the best way to unite the country and save democracy, despite his ambition to win a second term.

Biden's announcement to end his presidential bid on Sunday followed a disastrous June debate with Donald Trump, which exacerbated questions about his ability to defeat the Republican candidate, or to serve another four years if he succeeded.

In his address to the nation from the Oval Office, the 81-year-old president said he believed he deserved to be reelected based on his record during his first term.

"But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition," he said. "So I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the speech was "barely understandable and sooo bad!" Shortly before speech, Trump laid into Democratic rival Kamala Harris in his first rally since she replaced Biden atop the ticket, signaling a bare-knuckled campaign ahead of the election.