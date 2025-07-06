Texas floods kill at least 27

Rescuers search for 27 missing girls from summer camp

Rescuers yesterday searched for 27 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 27 people -- with more rain on the way.

"So far, we've evacuated over 850 uninjured people, eight injured people and have recovered 27 deceased fatalities at this time," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, adding that nine children were among the dead.

Addressing a press conference, Kerrville city official Dalton Rice said hundreds of people were taking part in rescue operations.

"One thing I want to tell you and assure y'all is that we will not stop till every single person is found," said Leitha.

The flooding began Friday as months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours, causing the Guadalupe River to rise by 26 feet (eight meters) in 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service warned of more extremely heavy rain and "locally catastrophic" flash flooding to come in the region, located northwest of San Antonio.

A massive rescue operation began Friday, with around 500 personnel and 14 helicopters helping in the search for survivors.

Yesterday, city official Rice said 27 children from the Camp Mystic Christian summer camp in the flooded Kerr County were still missing.

US media reported that two of the missing girls were dead, citing their families.

A member of the public stands next to overturned vehicles and broken trees after flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, yesterday. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 27 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a “catastrophic” flash flood that killed at least 27 people as it swept through south-central Texas. Photo: AFP

The missing were among the roughly 750 children at Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp along the banks of the Guadalupe River.

The Heart O' The Hills summer camp, located about a mile away from Camp Mystic, confirmed on Saturday that its director, Jane Ragsdale, was among the dead.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration to boost resources for counties in the region, and President Donald Trump has promised federal support.

Trump said his Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, would visit the affected area on Saturday.

Rice said that rescuers were facing "very difficult" conditions.

Videos on social media showed houses and trees swept away by the flash flood caused by heavy overnight rain of up to 12 inches -- one-third of Kerr County's average annual rainfall.

Governor Abbott shared a video on X of a victim being plucked from the top of a tree by a rescuer dangling from a helicopter, as floodwaters raged below.

With rescuers fanning out across the region, Joe Herring, the Kerrville mayor, asked for the community to come together.

"People need to know today will be a hard day. It will be a hard day," he said, his voice breaking.