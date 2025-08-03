Tesla ordered to pay $242m

USA
A Florida jury on Friday ordered Tesla to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to plaintiffs who blamed a deadly 2019 crash on the company's "Autopilot" driver assistance technology.

The jury found Tesla's system partly responsible for a crash in Key Largo that killed Naibel Benavides Leon and injured her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, according to attorney Darren Jeffrey Rousso, a partner at the law firm.

The plaintiffs had alleged that Autopilot was to blame when driver George McGee's Tesla careened into a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle, killing Leon and injuring Angulo.

The jury awarded $200 million in punitive damages, plus $59 million in compensatory damages to Leon's family and $70 m in damages to Angulo, according to court records.

Tesla will appeal the decision.

