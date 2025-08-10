Teen shooter wounds 3 in Times Square

A 17-year-old boy opened fire and wounded three people in New York City's heavily touristed Times Square early yesterday, the New York Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 am (0520 GMT) following a "verbal altercation", an NYPD spokesperson told AFP without giving further details.

An 18-year-old woman's neck was grazed, while a 19-year-old man and a 65-year-old man's lower limbs were injured, police said.

None of the injuries was considered to be life-threatening.

The three victims were taken to New York City's Bellevue Hospital, where they were determined to be in stable condition.

"The perpetrator has been taken into police custody, and a firearm has been recovered," the NYPD spokesperson added.