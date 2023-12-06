Sr US official visits India

USA
Reuters, Washington
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:41 AM

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer led a US delegation to New Delhi on Monday where he noted the formation of an investigative panel by India to probe an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil.

"Mr Finer acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the United States and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible," White House said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil, while it announced charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.

US officials named the target of attempted murder as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the US and Canada. India expressed concern about one of its officials being linked to plot, from which it dissociated itself, as being against government policy.

