Rubio to attend Asean meeting in first Asia trip

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make his first trip to Asia since taking up his post, traveling this week to Malaysia for meetings with Asean allies, his office said Monday.

The trip, started yesterday, will see Rubio, who is also President Donald Trump's national security advisor, focus on US policy in Asia after months of Washington concentrating on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"In his first trip to Asia as Secretary of State, Secretary Rubio is focused on reaffirming the United States' commitment to advancing a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement, using Washington's traditional wording aimed at curbing China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prioritizing and reaffirming Washington's commitment to East Asia and Southeast Asia "is in America's interest," a senior State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"It promotes American prosperity and promotes American security," the official added.

As with any trip to Asia by a US official, China will be the elephant in the room amid concerns over its expansionary behavior in the South China Sea, which the United States deems to be provocative.

The visit also comes as many countries around the world are waiting for the next step in Trump's tariff wars. Sweeping levies announced in April were mostly suspended, as Washington engages in negotiations with friends and foes alike.

On Monday, Trump said he would impose 25 percent tariffs on key US allies Japan and South Korea and a handful of others, including Southeast Asian nations Malaysia (25 percent) and Laos (40 percent), as of August 1.

Export-dependent Vietnam, which like Malaysia and Laos is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), is one of the few countries to already reach a tentative agreement with Washington that spares it the high level of levies that Trump had threatened.

At a summit in late May, Southeast Asian leaders expressed their deep concern at Trump's protectionist offensive.

The senior US official said the issue was expected to be raised, and that Rubio would likely tell Asean that the United States wants to "rebalance" its trade relationships.

A deadline on the tariffs is due to expire today, with Trump suggesting elevated levies would snap back into place on August 1 for any trading partners who do not make a deal.

Rubio's visit to Kuala Lumpur Thursday and Friday coincides with that of his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi.

While there, Rubio is scheduled to attend a meeting with his counterparts from Asean and with a gathering of both Asean and East Asian foreign ministers.