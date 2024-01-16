Red Sea Tensions: Houthis fired missile at US warship

US military says projectile was shot down; Qatar pauses sending tankers through the Red Sea

The US military said Sunday its forces shot down a cruise missile fired at an American destroyer warship from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.

The attack appears to be the first against a US destroyer amid a growing number of missile and drone strikes or attempted strikes by the Houthis, on what they deem Israeli-linked shipping on the key Red Sea trade route.

"On January 14 at approximately 4:45 pm (Sanaa time) an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea," the United States Central Command said in a statement.

"The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hodeida by US fighter aircraft," according to CENTCOM. "There were no injuries or damage reported."

Asked yesterday whether Britain would take part in more air strikes against the Houthis, British defence minister Grant Schapps said "let's wait and see what happens... freedom of navigation is an international right that must be protected".

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received a report that the port side of a vessel was hit from above by a missile 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden, it said in an advisory note yesterday.

UKMTO added that authorities are investigating, and advised vessels to transit with caution.

Qatar's state energy company, one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporters, has paused sending tankers through the Red Sea after US-led strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The chief negotiator for Yemen's Houthis said yesterday the group's stance has not changed since the US-led air strikes on its positions, and warned that attacks on ships headed to Israel will continue.

The Houthis have said they are acting in solidarity with Gaza, where Hamas have been battling Israel for more than three months.

Earlier the United States denied Yemeni rebel reports that it carried out new attacks Sunday on rebel targets in Yemen.

Houthi media said US and British strikes had hit rebel-held Hodeida, but a US defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said, "No US or coalition strike occurred today."

US and British forces on Friday said they hit scores of rebel targets across Yemen, heightening fears that Israel's offensive in Gaza could engulf the region.

Late Friday the US military said it had conducted a "follow-on" strike against a Houthi radar site, following an initial barrage early Friday against rebel military facilities.

Around 12 percent of global trade normally passes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea entrance between southwest Yemen and Djibouti, but the rebel attacks have affected trade flows.