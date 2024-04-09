In pictures: Eclipse across North America

Millions across North America, in the path of totality and beyond, observe the rare celestial event.

People watch the partial solar eclipse as they gather on the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People use special protective glasses to observe a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sophia Moccia, 4, from Queens views the eclipse with a homemade mask, at New York Hall of Science in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman holds a pair of eclipse glasses on a child's face at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A person holds a plate during the solar eclipse in Eagle Pass, Texas. REUTERS/Christian Monterrosa

People observe the solar eclipse, in Torreon, state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril