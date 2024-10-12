Obama blasts ‘crazy’ Trump in 1st rally for Harris

Former US president Barack Obama on Thursday lashed out at "crazy" Donald Trump and urged voters to back Kamala Harris as he brought his star power to the 2024 election campaign trail for the first time.

As he hit the stump in the must-win state of Pennsylvania, Obama also chided Black male voters for what he called hesitancy in supporting Democrat Harris because they "just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

Obama trained his fire on Trump during a pumped-up rally in Pittsburgh, comparing the Republican's long speeches to late Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro's and calling the billionaire out of touch with ordinary people.

America's first Black president admitted that "this election's going to be tight" as many voters were still struggling with high prices.

But he told the crowd that "what I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up", adding: "You think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?'

The popular Democrat called Trump's schemes to sell bibles as "crazy" and used the same word to describe the 78-year-old former president's embrace of conspiracy theories.

As the crowd booed Trump, his successor in the White House, Obama added: "Don't boo -- vote."

"Kamala is as prepared for the job as any nominee for president has ever been," he added.

Vice president Harris's campaign said Obama's appearance, the first in a series in battleground states before the November 5 election, was designed to get people out to vote in crucial Pennsylvania.

Obama took aim at male voters who might be attracted by the Republican's appeals towards machismo.

"I'm sorry gentlemen, I've noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump's behavior, the bullying and the putting people down, is a sign of strength," he said. "And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is."

Earlier, in a surprise stop before the rally at a campaign field office in Pittsburgh, Obama made an unusually direct appeal to Black men, whose support polls show Harris has struggled to mobilize.