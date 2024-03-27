NZ accuses China of hacking parliament

The New Zealand government said yesterday it had raised concerns with the Chinese government about its involvement in a state-sponsored cyber hack on New Zealand's parliament in 2021, which was uncovered by the country's intelligence services.

The revelations that information was accessed through malicious cyber activity targeting New Zealand's parliamentarian entities comes as Britain and the US accuse China of a wide-sweeping cyber espionage campaign. Both New Zealand and Australia have condemned the broader activity.

"Foreign interference of this nature is unacceptable, and we have urged China to refrain from such activity in future," New Zealand's FM Winston Peters said.

China said it had issued a "strong" rebuke to the US, New Zealand and the UK over the allegation.

Peters said concerns about cyber activity attributed to groups sponsored by the Chinese government, targeting democratic institutions had been conveyed to the Chinese ambassador.