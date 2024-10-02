NYT endorses Harris as ‘only patriotic choice’ for president

The New York Times editorial board on Monday endorsed Kamala Harris, calling the Democrat "the only patriotic choice for president" in the race against Trump.

But the paper did not even mention the vice president's name until the fourth paragraph of its written endorsement -- instead focusing attention on Trump's unworthiness for the presidency, calling him morally and temperamentally "unfit."

"This unequivocal, dispiriting truth -- Donald Trump is not fit to be president -- should be enough for any voter who cares about the health of our country and stability of our democracy to deny him re-election."

It's an "anyone but Trump" approach that The New Yorker took one day prior, with editors at the magazine saying the Republican represents the "ongoing assault on the stability, the nerves, and the nature of the United States." The Times acknowledged Harris "may not be the perfect candidate for every voter, especially those who are frustrated and angry about our government's failures to fix what's broken."