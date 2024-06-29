USA
AFP
Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:04 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:05 AM

Most Viewed

USA

New York Times editorial board calls on Biden to leave race

AFP
Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:04 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:05 AM
Photo: Reuters

America's most influential newspaper, The New York Times, called in an editorial Friday for President Joe Biden to step aside and allow another Democrat to challenge Donald Trump for the White House in November.

Describing Biden as "the shadow of a great public servant," the newspaper's editorial board -- which is separate from its newsroom -- said Thursday's debate between the president and Trump proved the 81-year-old "failed his own test."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His determination to run again is a "reckless gamble," it said, adding: "the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
vinicius jr
|কোপা আমেরিকা ২০২৪

ভিনিসিয়ুসের জোড়া গোলে প্যারাগুয়েকে উড়িয়ে দিল ব্রাজিল

লাস ভেগাসে শনিবার বাংলাদেশ সময় সকালে প্যারাগুয়েকে ৪-১ গোলে হারিয়েছে ব্রাজিল। দলের ভিনিসিয়ুসের দুই গোল ছাড়া বাকি দুটি করেন স্যাবিনহা ও লুকাস পাকেতা।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন থেকে বাইডেনকে সরে দাঁড়ানোর আহ্বান নিউইয়র্ক টাইমস সম্পাদকীয় বোর্ডের

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification