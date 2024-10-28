Michelle Obama backs Harris

Trump courts Muslim vote

Republican Donald Trump appealed to Muslim voters in Michigan on Saturday as Michelle Obama made an impassioned plea on behalf of Kamala Harris at the Democrat's own rally in the battleground state.

In Michigan, Harris and Trump are battling for voters that include an Arab American and Muslim population concerned about Israel's bombardment of Gaza, and union workers worried about how electric vehicles could reshape the US auto industry, which is headquartered in Detroit, the state's largest city.

Election Day is November 5 but early voting was under way in Michigan, as it is many states.

Speaking at a rally outside Detroit, Trump said he had just met with group of local imams, arguing that he deserved the support of Muslim voters because he would end conflicts and bring peace to the Middle East.

"That's all they want," Trump said in the Detroit suburb of Novi, also pledging to auto workers at the rally that he would reverse economic decline in the Detroit area and nationwide.

Trump fully backs Israel but has not said how he would end the conflict there.

Even so, Trump appears to be gaining support from some Muslim Americans upset with President Joe Biden's and Harris' support of Israel, and despite Trump banning immigration from some Muslim majority countries in his first term as president.

In the southern Michigan city of Kalamazoo, about 130 miles away, Harris drew contrasts between her and Trump on issues such as abortion rights, taxes and healthcare.

But first Obama, the popular wife of former president Barack Obama, fired up the crowd by drawing distinctions between the two candidates on personal character and qualifications, saying there was a double standard in how Trump and Harris were being treated.

"I hope you'll forgive me that I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," the former first lady said, urging any undecided voters to "snap out of whatever fog they're in."

Obama also addressed women's health at length, saying Trump has failed to demonstrate understanding of its complexity and that his vows to rescind the Affordable Care Act passed during her husband's presidency would affect the "entirety of women's health, all of it."