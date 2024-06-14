Maya sacrifice of twins revealed by DNA from Chichen Itza

In 1967, an underground cistern known as a chultun was discovered near a sacred body of water at Chichen Itza, an important ancient Maya city on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. Skeletal remains of more than 100 children were found inside.

Now, DNA obtained from 64 of them is offering insight into child sacrifice at Chichen Itza in the centuries before Europeans reached the New World. Those entombed were all boys - some of them brothers, including two sets of identical twins - killed during religious rituals, scientists said on Wednesday. Most were ages 3 to 6.

Most were interred in the mass grave during the pinnacle of Chichen Itza's political and cultural clout, from about 800 AD to 1000 AD, though some were buried in the centuries before and after that, covering a 500-year span ending at around 1100.

Twins figure prominently in ancient Maya religion and art, and sacrificing twins is described in sacred writings, including a book called the Popol Vuh.

"Ritual sacrifice was a common practice among ancient Mesoamerican populations. However, the biological relationships between the sacrificed individuals had not been described before," said archaeogeneticist Rodrigo Barquera of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology (MPI-EVA) in Germany, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.