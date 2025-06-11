LA police say arrests underway as groups defy curfew

Police officers in riot gear form a line near City Hall as a curfew is in effect following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Photo: AFP

Los Angeles police said late Tuesday that "mass arrests" were underway as people gathered on downtown streets after an overnight curfew went into effect following days of protests against immigration arrests.

"Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda" within the designated downtown curfew area, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on X. "Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated. Curfew is in effect."