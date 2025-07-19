Kashmir attack: US designates Pakistan group as terrorists

India welcomes US move

Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) from Srinagar on April 23, 2025. Indian security forces in Kashmir carried out a major manhunt on April 23, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists killing 26 people in the region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000. Photo: AFP

The United States on Thursday designated as terrorists a shadowy group blamed for an April attack in India-administered Kashmir, which triggered the worst conflict between India and Pakistan in decades.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described The Resistance Front (TRF) as a "front and proxy" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan.

The terrorist designation "demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President (Donald) Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Rubio said in a statement.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar yesterday said that Washington's action was a "strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation", writing on X. Gunmen in April shot dead 26 people, almost all Hindus, in Pahalgam, a tourist hub in the Indian-administered side of divided Kashmir.

Survivors told reporters that gunmen separated women and children and ordered some of the men to recite the Muslim declaration of faith.

Little had been previously known about TRF, which initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. But as public criticism mounted over the killings, the group retracted its claim.

India designates TRF as a terrorist organisation and the India-based Observer Research Foundation think tank calls it "a smokescreen and an offshoot of LeT".