Judge rules against Biden legalisation programme

A US judge in Texas on Thursday ruled against President Joe Biden's program offering a path to citizenship for certain immigrant spouses of US citizens, a blow that could keep the program blocked through Biden's final months in office.

US District Judge J Campbell Barker found the program, which offers a path to citizenship to around 500,000 immigrants who entered the US illegally if they are married to US citizens, exceeded Biden's executive authority.

The initiative, known as Keeping Families Together, launched in August but was blocked days later by Barker, who left it frozen while he considered a legal challenge brought by Texas and a coalition of US states with Republican attorneys general.

Biden announced the program in June before dropping out of presidential race and paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to face Trump.

Trump defeated Harris in Tuesday's election and is expected to launch a wide-ranging immigration crackdown that would likely include rolling back Biden's initiative for immigrant spouses, which the Trump campaign called a "mass amnesty" that would encourage illegal immigration.