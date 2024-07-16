Says Trump after assassination attempt; Republican National Convention begins

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday told the New York Post he was "supposed to be dead" after surviving an assassination attempt which he described as a "very surreal experience."

"The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle. I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the Post in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention where he was set to be confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.

It was a "very surreal experience" he recounted with a white bandage covering his right ear, the paper said. "By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here," he said.

He praised the Secret Service agents for killing the shooter. "They took him out with one shot right between the eyes," he said.

US President Joe Biden sought to calm a divided nation Sunday, saying in a rare Oval Office address that it was time to lower the temperature of America's hostile politics.

"It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that," Biden said in a televised address following the attack.

Trump returned to the campaign trail yesterday as the star of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee -- a gathering meant to fire up the grassroots that has instead been overshadowed by the weekend attempt on his life.

The 78-year-old former president is carrying Republican hopes into November's election and is set to be anointed as the party's champion to face his Democratic successor, Joe Biden.

Some 50,000 Republicans are descending on the shores of Lake Michigan for the four-day celebration of all things Trump, culminating in his acceptance speech on Thursday.

Before that Trump will unveil his vice-presidential pick, a high-stakes moment that could set the tone for the final stretch of his campaign.

Yet the Trump shooting is really the only story in town.

There was talk of a postponement of the convention, but Trump has insisted that the show must go on, vowing to be "defiant in the face of wickedness."

The US Secret Service insisted the agency is "fully prepared" to maintain security at the convention, as it comes under severe scrutiny over the attempt to kill Trump.

Many other high-profile Republicans are slated to address the delegates, including several of the frontrunners in the contest to be Trump's running mate.

The ex-president appears to have zeroed in on two US senators -- J.D. Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida -- as well as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who initially ran against Trump for the nomination before falling in line.

Most of the important party business at conventions takes place behind a protective ring of steel.

Much of the convention is designed in Trump's image, with large digital banners beaming out a tweaked message in the cavernous convention arena: "Make America Great Once Again."

Meanwhile, under growing pressure for a massive security failure, the US Secret Service yesterday vowed to cooperate with an independent review after a shooter was allowed to open fire on Trump.

"The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again," the agency's director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.