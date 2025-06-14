Israeli strikes on Iranian nuke sites: Trump’s ‘peacemaker’ pledge takes big hit

US-backed peace talks deadlocked in Ukraine, Gaza, elsewhere

Analysts say it is too soon to predict all-out regional conflict

On the campaign trail, US President Donald Trump promised to end the world's hottest conflicts and usher in global peace, but nearly five months in, with Israel attacking Iran and bloodshed in Gaza and Ukraine unabated, those hopes are in shambles.

US ally Israel struck dozens of Iranian targets in a dramatic and multi-faceted attack on Thursday night that analysts say threatens to eventually spiral into an all-out regional war.

The strikes appear to be a snub to Trump, who had repeatedly pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack Iran, though the president himself had threatened to bomb the Gulf nation if nuclear talks failed.

"Trumpian diplomacy is one of the first casualties of these attacks," said Brett Bruen, a former foreign policy adviser to Democratic President Barack Obama.

"He has struggled to even get close to a ceasefire (in Gaza), let alone peace in any major conflict. Iran was looking the most promising - and Netanyahu just spoiled it."

The White House, the Israeli embassy in Washington and Iran's UN mission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The strikes are also a rebuke of Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy and close aide, who has been working intensively with Iranian negotiators towards a diplomatic solution to curb its nuclear program.

Witkoff had sought unsuccessfully to persuade Netanyahu to remain patient while US-Iran negotiations proceeded. Those talks have been deadlocked.

Some Trump allies privately acknowledge that his diplomatic efforts had been faltering even before Israel's attack.

His second term in office started with what seemed like a foreign policy win. Shortly before Trump's inauguration, Witkoff worked with aides to then-President Joe Biden to secure a long-sought ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militants. But that accord fell apart in weeks.

The US has also made little discernible progress toward a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, whose conflict Trump vowed to end before even taking office.