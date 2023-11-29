Indian envoy to US heckled in NY gurdwara

India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was heckled by stray pro-Khalistan protesters during a visit to a New York gurdwara on Sunday before the malingerers was escorted out by mainstream Sikhs.

Pro-Khalistan elements falsely claimed that an "embarrassed" Sandhu "aborted" his visit and "fled the Hicksville Gurdwara in a haste," but footage and photographs of the visit clearly showed the ambassador going on to complete his engagement after being welcomed by moderate Sikhs.