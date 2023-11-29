USA
TNN, Washington
Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

USA

Indian envoy to US heckled in NY gurdwara

TNN, Washington
Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:17 AM

India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was heckled by stray pro-Khalistan protesters during a visit to a New York gurdwara on Sunday before the malingerers was escorted out by mainstream Sikhs.

Pro-Khalistan elements falsely claimed that an "embarrassed" Sandhu "aborted" his visit and "fled the Hicksville Gurdwara in a haste," but footage and photographs of the visit clearly showed the ambassador going on to complete his engagement after being welcomed by moderate Sikhs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
glenn maxwell
|ক্রিকেট

রতুরাজকে ম্লান করে বিধ্বংসী সেঞ্চুরিতে অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে জেতালেন ম্যাক্সওয়েল

মঙ্গলবার গৌহাটিতে শেষ বলের উত্তেজনায় ভারতকে ৫ উইকেটে হারিয়েছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে পণ্যবাহী ট্রাকে আগুন, চালকের সহকারী দগ্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification