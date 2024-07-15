USA
AFP
Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:28 AM

Most Viewed

USA

'I'm supposed to be dead' Trump tells NYP after assassination bid

AFP
Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:28 AM
6:15pm ET Trump takes to the stage and is shot moments after he begins speaking, with gunshots ringing out as he says the words: “Take a look at what happened.”

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday told the New York Post he was "supposed to be dead" after surviving an assassination attempt which he described as a "very surreal experience."

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention where he is set to be confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was a "very surreal experience" he said with a white bandage covering his right ear, the paper said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

‘তুমি নয় আমি নয়, রাজাকার রাজাকার’

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বিভিন্ন হল ও অধিভুক্ত কলেজের শিক্ষার্থীরা মিছিল নিয়ে রাজু ভাস্কর্যের সামনে অবস্থান নিয়েছেন।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

ন্যায়বিচার পাচ্ছি না, এর ব্যাকগ্রাউন্ডে কী আছে সেটা দেশের মানুষ বোঝেন: ড. ইউনূস

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification