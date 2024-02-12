Trump threatens to ‘encourage’ attack of Nato members behind on payments

White House hopeful Donald Trump said on Saturday evening he would "encourage" Russia to attack members of Nato who had not met their financial obligations, his most extreme broadside against the military alliance he has long expressed skepticism about.

With US lawmakers debating new aid for Ukraine ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, the former president has repeatedly said it was unfair to commit the United States to defending Nato's 30 other member nations.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday evening, Trump described a conversation with a fellow head of state at an unspecified Nato meeting.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'"

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."