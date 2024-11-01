Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed Donald Trump for what she called "very offensive" remarks about women, putting abortion rights back in the spotlight as her rival hurled more insults and denigrated migrants during the US election's final stretch.

With each candidate seeking even the slightest of advantages, they took their knife-edge White House race to western battleground states, homing in on immigration and wooing Latinos five days before voting concludes November 5.

Trump, dressed in a black overcoat and black "Make America Great Again" cap, painted a dark picture of immigration run amok as he addressed supporters in border state New Mexico, saying migrants are "unleashing a violent killing spree all across America."

As the Democratic vice president and Republican former president chase one another through the seven swing states expected to decide the election, Harris is conveying a more upbeat message, with pop icon Jennifer Lopez set to bring her star power to the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday evening.

Trump too was rallying in Nevada, with the rivals also visiting Arizona, where Harris spoke in Phoenix and Trump was holding a scheduled interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Harris targeted Trump over his remarks when he told a Wednesday rally he wanted to "protect" American women "whether the women like it or not."

She branded the comments "offensive to everybody," repeating the criticisms at a later rally in Reno.

'Yes we can'

At her Phoenix rally, she said Trump "does not believe women should have the agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies."

Trump is "the same man who said women should be punished for their choices," she said. "But we trust women," she said to cheers and chants of "Si se puede" ("Yes we can").

Reproductive rights have served as a rallying cry for Democrats -- and an Achilles heel of sorts for Trump -- since the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court ended the federal right to abortion in 2022.

Polling for this year's election shows a wide gender gap, with women voters tilting toward Harris, and Trump earning more support from men, so abortion could play a determining role in the outcome.

On Thursday in New Mexico, Trump unleashed a stream of insults against Democrats Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Harris.

"She destroyed our economy," Trump said, referring to a period that, contrary to his criticism, is showing robust US growth, low unemployment and increasing consumer confidence, despite voter concerns about high prices.

'I love Hispanics'

Trump is also betting frustrations over the Biden-Harris administration's immigration policy will swing border state Arizona back in his favor after Biden beat Trump there in 2020.

His appearance in New Mexico was a head-scratcher, though, given that polls suggest Harris will carry the state. Nevertheless he courted Hispanic voters there.

"I love Hispanics. They are hard workers," Trump, who faced backlash from Puerto Ricans earlier in the week after a racist comment by a warm-up speaker at a rally, said. "And they are warm -- sometimes they are too warm, if you want to know the truth."

Harris however said Trump would be a disaster for minorities.

"He insults Latinos, scapegoats immigrants -- and it's not just what he says, it's what he will do," she said, warning of Trump's threat to conduct the largest-ever US deportation operation.

Latinos traditionally have aligned more with Democrats, but recent polling shows a noticeable trend toward Republicans.

In Nevada, Trump also confirmed that he had sued US television network CBS for $10 billion over an interview given by Harris this month to its flagship news show, "60 Minutes."

According to the complaint, Harris gave a confusing answer to a question on the Biden administration's handling of Israel's war in Gaza, and CBS edited the answer to cover up "word salad."

Trump -- whose own rhetorical meanderings have at times been glossed over by the press in a practice some have dubbed "sanewashing" -- called it "election interference fraud." CBS has denied the accusation.

The latest New York Times/Siena poll showed Harris with 52 percent support among Hispanic voters to Trump's 42 percent.

More cat-and-mouse campaigning occurs Friday in Wisconsin, where both candidates will hold rallies in Milwaukee.

Some 63.5 million Americans have cast their ballots early, more than 40 percent of the 2020 total vote.