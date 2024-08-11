Harris in Arizona, Trump in Montana

US Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in a packed arena in Arizona on Friday, hoping to put Republican candidate Donald Trump on the back foot in the West, while Trump held his own rally in Montana to support a Republican candidate for Senate.

The Democratic presidential candidate, less than a month into her bid for the White House, has been on a week-long tour after naming her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with a focus on building excitement for her campaign in seven states that could tip the Nov 5 election.

That tour on Friday brought her to the Phoenix area, where she was visiting with volunteers at a campaign office and speaking to voters.

Also in the West, Trump held a rally in Bozeman, Montana, a state that Republicans have carried in every presidential race since 1996.

He again attacked Harris in personal terms - calling her "crazy," "dumb" and "low IQ" - and criticised her for not doing interviews or major press conferences since she became the Democratic candidate.

Trump on Thursday had mocked the size of Harris' campaign crowds, even though they have matched his of late.