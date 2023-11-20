USA
AFP, Washington
Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:52 PM

USA

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Rosalynn Carter. FILE PHOTO: AFP

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died at age 96 at her home in Georgia, the couple's non-profit organization announced.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women's rights, passed away Sunday, November 19, at 2:10 pm at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side," the Carter Center said in a statement.

