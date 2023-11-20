Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died at age 96 at her home in Georgia, the couple's non-profit organization announced.
"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women's rights, passed away Sunday, November 19, at 2:10 pm at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side," the Carter Center said in a statement.
