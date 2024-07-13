Former Democratic lawmakers ask Biden to let others compete for nomination

Two dozen former congressional Democrats published an open letter Friday urging President Joe Biden to allow other candidates to compete for the party's presidential nomination ahead of November's US election.

The move is another blow for the 81-year-old Biden as he seeks to reassure voters that he is fit for office after his tumultuous debate performance in late June against Republican rival Donald Trump.

In the letter, the 24 signees said Biden would "best serve the nation he loves" by releasing delegates who are pledged to vote for him at the Democratic National Convention -- which is otherwise set to cement his role as the party's official nominee -- and instead allow others to compete to lead the ticket.

"We are confident that one or more capable Democratic candidates would step forward. Excitement and optimism would ensue," read the letter addressed to the "American people" and reported by Politico.

In multiple public appearances this week, Biden has emphasized that he plans to stay in the race and become the Democratic nominee.

However, 19 of the party's currently serving lawmakers have called on him to bow out of the race due to concerns over his health and mental acuity in the wake of the June 27 debate debacle.

"The President's integrity and vision are intact. However, the energy and stamina the President needs for a campaign and a next term are diminished," the letter said.

It added that it was concerned not just about the presidency but also congressional seats sliding into Republican hands.

"If the worst happens and we face another Trump term, the Democrats need at least one house of Congress to protect our liberty and the rule of law from total GOP control of the federal government," the letter said.