Firefighters struggle to contain California wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire has killed at least one person in the Rocky Mountain foothills of Colorado, one of a handful of blazes burning across the state, while thousands of firefighters in California struggled to contain the largest fire in the country.

The individual killed in the Stone Canyon Fire, burning about 20 miles (32 km) north of Boulder, Colorado, was found on Wednesday in one of five homes destroyed near Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

"We did also today discover human remains in one of the residences," Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson told journalists. "So, I can confirm for you that we do have one fatality associated with the fire."

Johnson did not provide details on the individual's identity.

The Stone Canyon Fire, near Lyons, a community of about 2,000, has burned more than 1,500 acres (600 hectares) since Tuesday afternoon. It was 30 percent contained as of Thursday evening, according to Nathan Hallam, the fire incident commander on scene, who added that he hoped to see the fire begin to shrink significantly by Sunday or Monday.

Evacuation orders were lifted for all of Lyons on Thursday afternoon, along with some outlying areas to the south and west of the blaze.

Meanwhile, another fire is within about 500 yards (457 meters) of some homes in far southwest Denver.

The Quarry Fire burned 420 acres by Thursday afternoon, according to local fire officials. Firefighters were focusing on keeping the fire on the south side of a road and away from those homes.