USA
AFP, Washington
Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

USA

F-15 fighters arrive in ME

Says US military
AFP, Washington
Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:10 AM

American F-15 fighter planes arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, the US military said, after Washington announced the deployment of additional assets to the region in a warning to Iran.

"Today, US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, arrive in the US Central Command area of responsibility," the military command said on social media.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement on the deployment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সম্প্রীতির দেশ গঠনে একে অপরের সহযোগিতায় এগিয়ে আসুন: সেনাপ্রধান

জাতীয় বৌদ্ধ ধর্মীয় মহাসম্মেলন উপলক্ষে আজ শুক্রবার ঢাকার মেরুল বাড্ডায় আন্তর্জাতিক বৌদ্ধ বিহার পরিদর্শন করেন সেনাপ্রধান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

শিল্পী এবং বুদ্ধিজীবী এই বিষয়টার মধ্যে আদতে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই: কৃষ্ণকলি

২৭ মিনিট আগে