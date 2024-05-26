Ex-CIA agent pleads guilty to spying for China

A former CIA agent pleaded guilty Friday to spying for China, the US Department of Justice announced.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 71, a native of Hong Kong who became a naturalized US citizen, admitted to having provided "a large volume of classified US national defense information" to Chinese authorities in 2001, even though he hadn't been employed by the CIA for 12 years.

According to the Justice Department statement, Ma's meeting with representatives of the Shanghai State Security Bureau was initiated by another former CIA agent, Ma's blood relative who was born in Shanghai and who also became a naturalized American, identified in the agency's statement as "co-conspirator #1".

At the end of the third day of the meeting in a Hong Kong hotel, Chinese "intelligence officers provided CC #1 with $50,000 in cash, which Ma counted," the statement said.

"Ma and CC #1 also agreed at that time to continue to assist" Chinese intelligence.